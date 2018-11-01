Zine Review: Mushrump: A Slowquest Mini-Manual Zine

Mushrump

Bodie

www.slowquest.com

@bodieh

Mushrump is an A7 black and white mini-manual about the curious, peaceful creature: the mushrump.

This gorgeous mini introduces you to the everyday life, rituals, and lifecycle of the mushrump. It’s four pages long, but I don’t class it as a quick read. There is so much detail to take in, both in the descriptions and the illustrations. I could look at Bodie’s work all day.

I’ve reviewed the ‘choose your own adventure’ comic zines SlowQuest and SlowQuest II and absolutely adore the fantasy world that Bodie has created. That there are these little fantasy guides to go along with the SlowQuest adventures makes me all the more excited to see what Bodie does next.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

