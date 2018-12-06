Zine Review: Inktober 2018

Inktober 2018

Latibule

https://linktr.ee/latibule_art

Inktober 2018 is an A5, full-colour zine filled with 31 pieces of art done for the 31 days of Inktober.

Inktober is a yearly event during which people commit to creating 31 drawings – one per day for the month of October. This gorgeous zine is Latibule’s collection of art for the challenge.

This wordless zine – save for the ‘thank you’ on the last page – is full of wonderful pictures. Each to its own page, the illustrations feature people, places, and creations from Latibule’s mind. From a mouse sleeping in a skull to crow (or raven) on a windowsill, you don’t know what you will get from page to page.

The illustrations themselves don’t seem to have an interconnecting theme (as you’d expect when you’re taking prompts from others like Latibule did), but I love how the colours do. People, places, and creatures alike are all cast in pale blues and greys with the occasional black or third colour in various places. The colours are soft like pastels but colder, giving everything a distinct feel as well as a look.

I do have one wish for this zine, but it’s a little bit of a cloudy one. I would have liked to have seen the prompts written somewhere – especially as I know that Latibule didn’t use the ‘official’ Inktober prompts. I adore the art, but I’m incredibly curious what words inspired each piece. However, the wish is a cloudy one because I’m not clear as to whether I’d be wishing for it if I didn’t know that Latibule had opened this zine up to prompts.

Clear as mud, yes?

To be absolutely clear, I adore Latibule’s art style and am so happy to have a collection of her work. I’ve already flipped through this zine many times and really can’t pick a favourite illustration. (That being said, I really hope Latibule does end up creating her own tarot cards!)

Check out Latibule’s Instagram page. If you love the work you see there, then you’ll want to pick up this zine.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

