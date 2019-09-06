Zine Review: I Have Something to Say

I Have Something to Say

Shei

https://www.instagram.com/sheinicorn/

https://linktr.ee/_godsavethequeer_

I Have Something to Say is an A6 full-colour collage style zine about overcoming the imposter syndrome.

“Impostor syndrome (also known as impostor phenomenon, impostorism, fraud syndrome or the impostor experience) is a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a “fraud”.” – Wikipedia

Talk about a ‘had me at hello’ sort of zine. I love Shei’s collage style, but they had me at the very first line of the very first page:

“Even though I love to write I am often afraid of picking up the pen.”

As the cool kids say, “All the feels!”

Shei opens with writing about how fear can often overwhelm the things we love the most. Fear of not being good enough. Fear of being judged. I think nearly every single person I know will identify at least a little with those fears – and with fear stopping them from doing what they love to do. However, the tone takes a beautiful turn in which Shei writes about making this perzine as act of rebellion against themself. I love that notion that sometimes we need to fight to reshape our own minds and the ways we view ourselves.

It’s often easier to say things and to show kindness to others rather than yourself, and I like how Shei writes like they are speaking to you while also letting you know they are on this journey as well. They write about conditioned productivity, capitalization of hobbies and passions, and things artists of many kinds have become all too familiar with. But in with the negative, we have the positive. Shei also writes about life as an artist, what they want to accomplish with their art, and finding ways to accept that everything they make doesn’t have to be perfect.

A mix of handwritten and typed sections adds text variety alongside the variety that comes with Shei’s collage style. It all comes together to feel like a nice scrapbook or diary.

I Have Something to Say is a lovely zine version of standing up for yourself and beginning to learn to value your voice. I enjoyed it a lot and am very happy to find out that there is now an I Have Something to Say 2 out in the universe.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

