Zine Review: Chips Please

Chips Please

Siobhan

https://www.instagram.com/wigglymittens/

https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/sluginkpress

Chips Please is an A7 black and white zine about a lifetime love of chips.

This is going to be a very short and sweet review, but I can’t resist because chips done well are little golden pieces of happiness. (Fries for the US readers.)

In Chips Please, Siobhan briefly writes about a long-held love of simple chips in text and a few drawings. Not impressed by the fancier chips out there, they just want a bit of hot sauce.

I can’t agree with the hot sauce, but sometimes a bowl of hot chips really is all it takes to make everything better.

