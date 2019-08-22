Zine Review: Chips Please
Chips Please
Siobhan
https://www.instagram.com/wigglymittens/
https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/sluginkpress
Chips Please is an A7 black and white zine about a lifetime love of chips.
This is going to be a very short and sweet review, but I can’t resist because chips done well are little golden pieces of happiness. (Fries for the US readers.)
In Chips Please, Siobhan briefly writes about a long-held love of simple chips in text and a few drawings. Not impressed by the fancier chips out there, they just want a bit of hot sauce.
I can’t agree with the hot sauce, but sometimes a bowl of hot chips really is all it takes to make everything better.
One Comment
Shelley
Now I want some fries. All I have on hand is a bag of frozen Tots. Do you have Tater Tots in Australia?