Zine Review: Carly Rae Jepsen Fan Zine #1

Carly Rae Jepsen Fan Zine #1

Carly Rae Jepsen Fan Zine #1 is a black and white zine a bit smaller than a 1/2 fold zine.

You had me at multiple choice quiz.

Ahem.

Carly Rae Jepsen Fan Zine #1 opens gloriously with a list of facts about CRJ on the front inside cover followed by a multiple choice quiz to find out what Carly song you are. Oh my goodness! Talk about being transported back to my teenage years with glossy magazines and the secret belief that a six-question quiz really could reveal if my crush liked me ‘that way’. Hehe.

After that, we have a lovely mix of facts and fun with a piece about Carly’s songwriting, mad libs (yes! mad libs!), Warglitter’s story about how she became a fan, and the answers to the aforementioned quiz.

Fanzines are weird and slightly intimidating creatures to me (but not on a bad way). There are maybe one or two things in my life that I love enough to make a fanzine for, and I still haven’t done it. As per usual, I find confidence from those who have gone before, and what a fabulous example of fanzines this zine is!

I like how Warglitter opened with the list of facts about Carly. Yes, I adore a personality quiz, but the facts list really got me into it and made me think that I’d like to listen to more of Carly’s music. (Score one for Warglitter.)

Along with the quiz and mad libs, the fun cut and paste look and feel to this zine makes it all the more nostalgic and enjoyable for me.

Carly Rae Jepsen Fan Zine #1 is a lot of fun and joyously shows Warglitter’s fan feels. Even if you’re not a fan, I think you should check out this zine. For the fun, for the feels, and/or simply for the mad libs.

PS. So which Carly song am I? Well…

