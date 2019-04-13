Zine Event: Perth Comic Arts Festival
The Perth Comic Arts Festival is back again for 2019!
Come and join us for the PCAF Festival Day on the 6th July at the ECU campus in Mount Lawley!
✧ Discover amazing comics and zines created by local and interstate talent at our MARKET HALL ✧
✧ Explore your own creativity in one of our wonderful all-ages COMIC MAKING WORKSHOPS✧
✧ Listen to our ARTIST TALKS for an insight into their passion ✧
✧ Experience two EXHIBITIONS that highlight the incredible variety of what comics can be! ✧
And the best thing about PCAF? Everything at the event is FREE to attend!
**Applications close 14th April! Apply here: https://forms.gle/9mCvn7SUtiCmMbwF9**
We have an onsite cafe to meet your caffeine and sustenance needs.
PCAF is a wheelchair accessible event.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page to stay up to date on PCAF as we announce more details!
