Wrapping Up and Moving Forward – The Zine Collector Podcast Ep 024
Hello and welcome back to The Zine Collector Podcast after a long break! Today I get back into the swing of things with some announcements as well as a Q&A about zines, things to come this year, and more!
As always, thank you for watching and listening.
People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:
*fsawesome_caitlin – https://www.instagram.com/fsawesome_caitlin/
*Australian Bushfire Support – https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/bushfire-relief-how-you-can-help-those-in-need/news-story/a0476ac3538b8c373f281ea6be204421
*Zine World Events Calendar – https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D16yp3jX5FgbRp18-uhsZzENtXR1vEzpR0uAQtP6AVg/edit#gid=992506258
*@fanzines – https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.stickyinstitute.com/
*Hermindtapestry – https://www.instagram.com/hermindtapestry/
*Latibule – https://linktr.ee/latibule_art
*Zine Love – https://www.instagram.com/_zinelove/
*Bujo Zine – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/508711532/bujo-a-bullet-journal-zine
*Alex Wrekk – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/
*Feral Publications – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog
*Umbersito – https://www.instagram.com/umbersito/
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines
Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/