Community Spaces, Events, Fairs & Fests

World Zine Events Calendar – Get Your Event Listed!

5 January, 2019

The World Zine Events Calendar is your index for zine events happening around the world! Zine clubs, fests, and other events are all listed here.

Even better, if you don’t see your event, you can let Fanzines know on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check it out and have some zine fun!

Your Thoughts?

