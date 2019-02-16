Calls for Submissions World Zine Events Calendar – Get Your Event Listed! 16 February, 2019 The World Zine Events Calendar is your index for zine events happening around the world! Zine clubs, fests, and other events are all listed here. Even better, if you don’t see your event, you can let Fanzines know on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Check it out and have some zine fun! Sharing is CaringFacebookLinkedInTwitterTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Previous Zine Review: Livor Mortis 1 Newer Call for Submissions: Infidelity Zine Your Thoughts? Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.