What’s Happening With Sea Green Zines?

If the title of this post is at all alarming to anyone, I apologise. The TL;DR is that things have been a bit off track lately, but they will be on track again soon.

I feel like I haven’t typed out a blog post here in quite a while. Well, not the off-the-top-of-my-head style post anyway. While everyone is always super supportive and understanding about any and all choices I make that are SGZ-related, I still want to be a person who informs you of those choices and lets you know what’s going on and why.

In mid-July I had a small day surgery, and in late August, I received the results. While it’s not all sirens blaring, there is some cause for concern. I’d like to say I’m the kind of person that takes that sort of thing in stride, but it turns out I’m not. It put my head in a spin, and I could really only do the things most familiar to me – zine reviews and Happy Mail Monday.

Today I’m in for another small day procedure which, fingers crossed, should take care of the lot and will give me the chance to put everything out of my mind for six months (when I have a follow-up op to see where things sit).

I’m crossing fingers for everything to go smoothly so I’ll be back home and curled up in my recliner for the Thursday zine review. I’m also planning (with self-care wriggle room) that the next Zine Collector episode will be going up this coming Wednesday (26th).

Thanks to all of you – because it is all of you – I am finally relaxing and understanding that it isn’t some grave insult if I miss something or have to delay something. For that, you all will forever have my gratitude.

Know that I will be taking care of myself so I can get back to normal sooner and keep creating the things you love on Sea Green Zines.

Much love,

Nyx <3

