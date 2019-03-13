Oh dear.

Oh dear, dear, dear.

This has not been the ideal first part of Mini-Zine March.

Hello, wonderful zine friends. After two weeks with no Happy Mail Monday, few posts, and not much else, you’re probably wondering what’s happening. (If you don’t follow me on other social media, anyway.)

Here’s a little explainer:

On March 4th, I had a day procedure at the hospital. I’ve had this procedure before, so I expected a day or two of rest to recover, and then things would be right back to normal. Unfortunately, this time has been complicated, creating a need for a lot of rest. (I think I’ve been sleeping more than I’ve been awake this month.)

The good news is that I’m really lucky to have great doctors in my life who really listen to me, so I am recovering. It’s just taken a lot longer than expected.

The other good news is that things should be back to normal now as far as posting goes. One good thing about being stuck in a chair for most of the day is that, when I am awake, I have zines to read and review. 🙂

So here’s to health and getting Mini-Zine March going properly!

