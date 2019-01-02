Vlog – Health Stuff – PCOS Diaries

I don’t plan on posting all my vlogs here on the blog. If you want to make sure you see all my videos, check out and subscribe to my YouTube channel.

This one might be a bit TMI for you. I wanted to share, though, because my health and how I’m feeling has an effect on this channel.

Hello, and happy New Year, zine friends! Today I’m sharing a vlog where I have a long chat about health stuff. While I don’t plan on making a big habit of talking about health stuff, this is something I’ve wanted to chat about since things started ramping up.

I also wanted to explain why I’ve been late/missing things in recent months and why that may happen again in the near future.

Thank you so much for watching, but I understand if this is more than you want to know about me and would rather not. 😉

GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

