‘The Seas’ Comics Anthology Kickstarter!

the digital copies of this anthology are ready to send out when you pick a reward tier that includes a digital version!

Zine friends! Oh, zine friends, I am so, so, so (yep, three ‘so’ level happening here) excited to share this Kickstarter with you.

It’s a comics anthology – and I’m in it! Of course it’s not all about me, but if you had told me earlier this year that I’d be part of an anthology like this, I would have told you that I’m not skilled enough for that. Lo and behold!

This cover, all put together by the amazing and wonderful mind behind Zine Love – iestyn pettigrew – features my painting!

But that’s just the cover. There are so many awesome artists to be found inside as well!

THE SEAS: THE CREATORS

Ian Miller – The cult fantasy illustrator returns to comics for the first time since 1994’s The City, with a style familiar to those fans of his current illustration, but new to those who know his work from 25 years ago.

Web: www.ian-miller.org/ Instagram @edwindorf (www.instagram.com/edwindorf/)

Dave Crane – UK small press creator Dave Crane produces lush illustrations that immerse the viewer in a new way of seeing. Dave’s work presents the experience, so that you feel like you’re there in the page.

Web: improvisedcomics.co.uk/ Twitter @davethecrane (twitter.com/davethecrane)

Mister Zinester – Working out of Singapore, Mister Zinester produces all manner of carefully crafted zines and comics; all with a great sense of wit and joy.

Instagram (two accounts) @misterzinester (www.instagram.com/misterzinester/)

@shuffleplaycomics (www.instagram.com/shuffleplaycomics/)

Gareth Hopkins – A mainstay of the UK small press scene, Gareth Hopkins creates abstract and confessional comics that touch the heart of being human. As well as his own comics, his work has featured in several anthologies, including Douglas Noble’s award-winning ‘Jazz Creepers’.

Web: www.grthink.com/ Twitter @grthink (twitter.com/search?q=grthink&src=typd)

Instagram @grthink (www.instagram.com/grthink/)

Facebook Gareth A Hopkins (www.facebook.com/garethahopkins)

iestyn – Editor of “The Seas” anthology, iestyn is a maker of zines focusing on mental health or illustration, his approach to each project is as mercurial, as fluid as the seas themselves. Or you could just call him fickle.

Twitter @iestynpettigrew (twitter.com/iestynpettigrew) Instagram @iesorno (www.instagram.com/iesorno) Facebook (www.facebook.com/iesorno.zines)

Miranda Smart – A UK small press creator and recent contributor to Heavy Metal magazine, Miranda Smart uses an abstract, colour saturated approach to story-telling that is strongly reminiscent of 1960’s psychedelic and paperback cover art. Her stories tell personal stories as abstract metaphors.

Twitter: @ Mir_And_Or (twitter.com/Mir_And_Or) Instagram @mir.and.or (www.instagram.com/mir.and.or/)

Sophie Ell – A US resident and citizen of the world, Sophie Ell, who is currently at work on her debut graphic novel, draws from her heart and experiences to make beautiful illustrations and tell fascinating stories.

Instagram: @pip_odyssey (www.instagram.com/pip_odyssey/)

Vacuum Books – A US small press creator, Vacuum Books normally bring their singular style to small run, handmade books. Beautifully succinct illustrations belie the emotional heft that these stories manage to deliver.

Instagram: @vacuumbooks (www.instagram.com/vacuumbooks/)

Jaime Nyx – A US ex-pat now living in Australia, Jaime Nyx is more well known as Seagreen Zines; writing, distro’ing and even running a review channel all about zines. Her writing is always personal and heartfelt.

Web: www.seagreenzines.com/ Twitter @zineninja (twitter.com/zineninja) Instagram @seagreenzines (www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/) Facebook Jaime Nyx (www.facebook.com/jaime.nyx.7)

Zeno the Cartoonist – Mysterious and enigmatic, all you need to know is there in the line and the story. With such excellence, who needs more.

Motobus – Living and working in the US, Motobus produces zines and illustrations, both professionally and personally. Imaginative, kind-hearted and elegantly simple her world is beautiful to the heart as well as to the eye.

Web: www.motobus.etsy.com Twitter @motobus_draws (twitter.com/motobus_draws) Instagram @motobus_draws (www.instagram.com/motobus_draws/) Facebook @motobusillustration (www.facebook.com/motobusillustration/)

Simon Russell – A UK comic professional and small press grandee, as well as being at the heart of many things UK comics, Simon is an incredibly talented creator, producing vibrant experimental work that remains accessible to all.

Web: boinggraphics.co.uk/ Twitter @Simon_at_Boing (twitter.com/Simon_at_Boing) Instagram @simon_boing (www.instagram.com/simon_boing/) Facebook Simon Russell (www.facebook.com/simon.russell.779)

How amazing is that?!

If you’d like to share the love and let people know about this lovely anthology, there’s even a press release you can share (along with the info above). I’ll put it below the more tag!

New comics publisher Body Parts launches first anthology, The Seas, on Kickstarter

Independent comics publisher Body Parts launches a crowdfunder for its first anthology, The Seas, on Kickstarter, today, Tuesday 30th July 2019. Offering new strips by a diverse range of international creators, it features new work by acclaimed artist Gareth Hopkins – and the first new comics work by acclaimed illustrator Ian Miller since 1994.

Exploring the theme of the experience of being an individual drop in the sea of humanity, The Seas offers strips that range from the beautiful cartooning of Motobus and Zeno to fully abstract work by Gareth Hopkins.

Designed and printed to be a beautiful object as much as it is a joy to read, The Seas contains 49 story pages in an A5, landscape format with colour throughout, offering confessional stories through to science fiction. The talented creators featured range from the seasoned to fresh faced, delving into the personal thoughts of twelve humans to open your mind and please your eyes.

“Many seek the solution to isolationism and bigotry with big answers,” says The Seas editor, Iestyn Pettigrew, a maker of zines often focusing on mental health or illustration. “The Seas quietly makes the point that being different makes things exciting for us all.

“Each creator was asked to express something of their self to the world; maybe an interest, maybe their spirit or maybe just a little memory of being by The Seas. Everyone delivered something personal so that, for just a moment, you can see and feel as if you were someone else,” Iestyn continues. “From the simple pleasures of a trip, to the dark moments of barely controlled rage, all life is dealt with in this anthology of brand-new work.”

Publisher Body Parts is committed to the principle of giving as much back to the contributors as possible. Along with every penny of profit being split evenly by page contributed to The Seas, each tier has a matching option to pay an additional amount to go straight to the creators.

The Seas anthology will cost £6 plus postage

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iestynpettigrew/the-seas

For further information and interview requests email editor Iestyn: – iesornozines@outlook.com

WEB LINKS

The Official site for the anthology: https://theseasanthology.wordpress.com/

Facebook page: fb.me/theseascomic

Mailing list sign-up: http://eepurl.com/gvV7t9

