The 300th Zine Review Episode – The Zine Collector Podcast Ep 018
Hello and welcome back to The Zine Collector, zine friends! This episode I am taking a little break from the facts and figures to look back on 300 zine reviews as well as talk about the very first zine I read and more. Check it out.
As always, thank you for watching and listening.
**
People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:
*Selling Your Zines Online Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLORbjJcRAiTmhgtApdDaVc_vCCGu_Wh12
*Vote to Help Sticky Institute Host a Full Weekend of Festival of the Photocopier: https://pickmyproject.vic.gov.au/rounds/pick-my-project/ideas/the-festival-of-the-photocopier-zine-fair
*Happy Mail Monday Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLORbjJcRAiTlWFZxu_1ge9lbe2RUxULED
*300th Zine Review: https://www.seagreenzines.com/300th-zine-review-drongo-issue-1/
*Five O’Clock Zine Reviews: https://www.instagram.com/fiveoclockzine/
*Iestyn (pronounced Yestin): https://www.instagram.com/iesorno/
*The Nutella Cookbook
*Bujo: Bullet Journal Zine: https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/508711532/bujo-a-bullet-journal-zine
*Paper Currency 1: https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/563721603/paper-currency-1-a-zine-about-zines
*Bipolar Bear
*Bodie (cool entry from Paper Currency 1): https://www.instagram.com/bodieh/
*Umbrella 1: https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/500098196/umbrella-a-pcos-zine
*Calls for Submissions on SGZ: https://www.seagreenzines.com/category/calls-for-submissions/
*DIY or Die Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/diyordiepodcast
*Amber (Amber is Blue): https://www.instagram.com/amberisblue/
*Shelley: https://www.instagram.com/shelleysmithpoetry/
*PocketCasts: https://play.pocketcasts.com/
*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK
