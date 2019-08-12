Hello, zine friends.

I’m not sure if it’s my internet connection, YouTube, or both, but I’m having some technical difficulties here in the zine cave.

I recorded and edited the Happy Mail Monday video, but it’s taken hours to get the video uploading. Now, the estimate for it actually being uploaded takes it well past when I’d like to go to sleep.

What I’ve done is set it to auto-publish whenever it finally uploads. So it’ll be live on YouTube for quite a while before I post it here. But I will post it here as soon as I get to my computer in the morning.

Apologies for the technical hiccups – wherever they are stemming from.

