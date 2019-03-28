Technical Difficulties

I’m beginning to think 2019 really doesn’t like me.

At about 4pm last night, I started having trouble with this site. By 8pm, I gave up on it coming back up in any sort of decent time

The good news(?) is that it wasn’t the SGZ site itself. There was nothing here that broke nor anything I specifically had to fix. The hosting site itself went down. While that’s not great to have your site host go down, I’m just happy to not have to wade my way through code this morning.

Anyway, knock on wood, I will be back this afternoon with a lovely new zine review. <3

