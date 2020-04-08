Signal Boost: COVID Zine Micro Grant

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting us all, and our community has been hit particularly hard. Our beloved constellation of creators, artists, and freelancers are particularly vulnerable to economic uncertainty. Many of us have lost work and portions of their income. We at Broken Pencil Magazine want to help out, even just a little.

So we’re stoked to launch the COVID Micro Zine Grant!

We’re putting up $1,600 of our own cash towards the project, and we are asking zine lovers and unusually wealthy eccentrics to help us match it. If we reach our goal of $3,200, we will have enough to offer eight different $400 grants for zine creators whose livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic. All grant recipients have to do is make a zine during this bizarre time! If this sounds like you, apply here: tiny.cc/covidzinesapp

Donate to help fund these grants by going to the GoFundMe Page Here

