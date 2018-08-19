Community Spaces, Events, Fairs & Fests Sharing is Caring: World Zine Event Calendar 19 August, 2018 Curious about zine events happening around the world? Your one stop shop for zine events – fests, clubs, etc – is right here. Check it out here: http://bit.ly/25spgzC Sharing is CaringFacebookLinkedInTwitterGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Previous Call for Submissions: Promoted Homosexuality Newer Call For Submissions: Shops We Used to Know & Love Your Thoughts? Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.