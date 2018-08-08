Selling Your Zine Online Pt 4: Storenvy – The Zine Collector Ep 015

Hello, zine friends! Today is day three of the surprise five-day podcast run in which I talk about various options for selling your zines online.

Today I look at the online marketplace Storenvy – a place that integrates a lot of interesting features but isn’t exactly the most supportive of international sellers.

People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:

*The Zine Collector Episode 13 (Etsy): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5wl0xKY2D8&t=1s

*The Zine Collector Episode 14 (Ebay): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzhnXE5d5FU

*Storenvy: https://www.storenvy.com

*Storenvy Fees & Other Info: https://www.storenvy.com/open-a-store

*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines

*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK

