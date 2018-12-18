Sea Green Zines Over the Holidays

Hello, zine friends!

It is well and truly that time of the year when there is a lot going on, and a lot of people are making changes to their schedules. Online, offline – it’s pretty common to have a lot going on.

That being said… things are going to carry right along here on SGZ. Holiday times are quiet times at the zine cave. No holidays fall on Thursdays/Fridays this year, so reviews will carry on as usual. I even have a bit of happy mail to open on Monday.

Haha. Talk about a boring post for the day, but there it is. ^_^ I’ll be around.

Whatever you’re doing or not doing, I hope it goes well and you have a good rest of the year.

