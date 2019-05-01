Sea Green Zine Distro is Now Live!

Years ago while reading Stolen Sharpie Revolution, I said I would one day have a zine distro.

Today, it’s live.

I’m so excited! It’s still a rather small distro, but one must be slow and careful with these sorts of things. I’m proud as punch to finally take a big step in Sea Green Zines becoming an Australian distro featuring zines from zinemakers around the world.

Not only that, but I’ll be able to offer my novels and various art projects as well. I also have a big list of people I want to contact to stock their work in my distro – but that has to be done as I can afford it.

For now, click on the ‘distro’ link in the menu right below the header image, and check out the zines on offer.

Thank you all for your wonderful support and enthusiasm. It’s helped me enormously.

