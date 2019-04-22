General

Rain Delay

22 April, 2019

Okay, so it’s not a rain delay, but today was filled with a medical visit for Wanderer (he’s okay, thank goodness) and a bunch of errands. Happy Mail will happen tomorrow.

By way of apology for the delay, here’s a picture of my dogs cuddling. Hehe.

Your Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: