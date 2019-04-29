Patreon Tiers Now Updated

Hello, zine friends! No mail arrived over this past week, but I have been keeping busy.

It has been on my list for longer than I care to admit, and it is finally done: updated Patreon tiers.

For a long time, I have been thinking about how to better use Patreon. How to offer more to patrons while still keeping the essence of why I started using it in the first place (funding the hosting for The Zine Collector podcast). I felt like I wasn’t giving enough back for the support wonderful patrons have been showing me.

I now offer tiers that offer things like my monthly mailing Missives From Murray Bridge and print versions of my zines. Different tiers for local and international patrons means that I have a balance between shipping costs and funding.

I don’t consider these tiers to be the be all and end all. I am open to your opinions on the current options as well as ideas for additional tiers. I’d eventually like to add a tier that offers things like SGZ tote bags and signed copies of my novels.

For now, I think this is a good start.

Best wishes!

Nyx

