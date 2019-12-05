Once More With Feeling

Hello, dear and wonderful zine friends.

I want to thank you all for all of your patience and kindness while I have been dealing with a messy life and messier mental health. You have all been so incredibly kind without asking questions, without asking more, without demanding justification for me not keeping up with all of the things I had going.

It’s this kindness that has kept me going through the darkest of moments and helped me to not give up.

For that, I cannot possibly thank each and every one of you enough. I will be forever in your debt.

For a long time, I thought ‘just one day, just one week, just one… and then I’ll be fine’. Now I’ve taken a step back from such expectations and am simply taking things day by day. Thank you all for understanding as I learn how to carry on this way.

With that in mind, I make no big promises other than to do what I can as I can. And I simply say another heartfelt thank you and wish you all the very best in your world bubbles.

With love,

Nyx

