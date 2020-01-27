On YouTube & Happy Mail Monday

Hello, zine friends!

Yes, I really did film happy mail today and it’s on its way… Slowly.

A few weeks back now (perhaps longer – my memory is a little fuzzy on the matter) YouTube made an improvement to the video upload system. I actually quite like it. It makes a lot of things easier as well as certain elements easier to understand.

However!

For some reason I can’t fathom, the upload time is absolutely horrendous. I’ve gone from being able to film, edit, upload, and post a video in one day to uploading taking many hours. I thought maybe it was a fluke, but it’s happened enough times now that I need to change around my schedule.

With any luck, this week’s happy mail will be ready and rearing to go on (Oz) Tuesday sooner rather than later. From here on out, I need to rearrange my schedule so I can do the bulk of the work on Sundays rather than Mondays so I can do the posting part of thing on Mondays. (Yep, I love the alliteration of Happy Mail Monday that much. Haha.)

I know I’ve asked this a lot in recent months, but please bear with me as I adjust.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

