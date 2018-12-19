Nyx’s VlogMess 2018
19 December, 2018
Jaime Nyx
Hello, zine friends!
It turns out that liking an idea and actually going through with the idea are two different things. Haha. This is my mess of clips from the first half of December. Bits and bobs of the random variety.
Many things to Feral Publication (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog) for encouraging me to vlog. I may feel weird about the finished video, but I enjoyed doing it.
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines