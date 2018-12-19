Nyx’s VlogMess 2018

Hello, zine friends!

It turns out that liking an idea and actually going through with the idea are two different things. Haha. This is my mess of clips from the first half of December. Bits and bobs of the random variety.

Many things to Feral Publication (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog) for encouraging me to vlog. I may feel weird about the finished video, but I enjoyed doing it.

***

GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

