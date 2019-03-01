Mini-Zine Review: What’s in My Travel Zine Kit

What’s in My Travel Zine Kit

J.E.M. Hast

https://www.jemhast.com/

What’s in My Travel Zine Kit is an itty bitty A8 black and white zine showing JEM’s zinemaker travel kit in words and drawings.

This is a very sweet mini-zine and the kind of peek into part of a zinemaker’s life that I enjoy. Small, cute drawings like the one found on the cover show pens, glue sticks, and other essentials in JEM’s travel kit. There are even a couple items I think I need to add to mine to spice up creating on the go.

My only wish is that I could see this zine in colour as well because I think it would be even more cute.

