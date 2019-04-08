Mini-Zine March? Oh, Dear…

Oh, dear dear dear.

That didn’t go very well.

First off, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Amber is Blue and Apples for guest reviewing during a very difficult time for me. I appreciate it more than words can say.

I decided 2019 wouldn’t be the year that I’d start doing a prompts list for Mini-Zine March thanks to there being so much going on already. I’ve already talked about how things went wrong last month, so I won’t go over it again, but I didn’t get to do anywhere near all the things I wanted to do for the month.

Alas, that’s just the way it works sometimes.

The beat goes on, dear zine friends, and what doesn’t happen in March can happen in April or May. 🙂 I still have a lot of plans, and I’m excited to be able to share them with you soon.

I hope you all had a wonderful month and will have a wonderful month ahead. No Happy Mail came this week, so until next time…

