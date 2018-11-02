Itty Bitty Mini-Zine Review

Hello, wonderful zine friends. I have a very short and sweet review for you today. It would usually go in one of my Mega Mini-Zine reviews, but it’s a busy, busy time! So enjoy this itty bitty dose of a super cute zine.

MLEMS

Zappix Art

https://www.instagram.com/zappixart/

Mlems is a tiny A8 full-colour zine about mlems. Not sure what mlems are? Well, the cover gives a little clue…

Mlems is an itty bitty that is big on the cuteness factor. Each page is dedicated to a cute animal drawing. Each with their cute tongue sticking right out. It’s an adorable mini that’s fairly quick to look through. But, if you’re like me, you’ll come back to it for a smile more than once.

