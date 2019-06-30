International Zine Month Eve

Hello, dear zine friends!

How is it the end of June already? I’m not ready! Haha. Well, I’m not prepared, but I am very excited for this year’s International Zine Month. We have a fresh daily prompts list, plenty to do, and a lot of lovely people already gearing up for the month ahead.

As part of the fun, I’ve made a series of images for each day of the month. 🙂

You’ll find them after the ‘more’ tag on this post. You should be able to click on and then save each image if you’d like to use them.

(Credit would be cool if you do decide to use them.)

That being said, now it’s time for me to have a good sleep before things really get going!





Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

