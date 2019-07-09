International Zine Month Day 9 – Zine Penpals

Happy Tuesday, zine friends. And what a beautiful day it has been here in this small part of Oz.

Perfect for writing letters in the sunshine!

Today’s activity for International Zine Month is to write to a zine penpal! I’m very, very happy to have zine penpals near and far, and one of the ways I keep in contact with them is my Missives From Murray Bridge.

Missives From Murray Bridge is my monthly newsletter containing bits and bobs from what’s happening in and around the zine cave. I think newsletters are a great way to share happy mail and keep up with what friends are doing and what they care to share. You can include personal letters along with them, stickers, ephemera, other fun.

Happy mail all the way.

If you’re interested in getting onto the Missives mailing list, check out my Patreon page or send an email. 😛

Who are you writing to today? Let me know in the comments.

Until next time…

Others Joining In:

* Hadass: https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

* Phoebe’s Zines: https://www.instagram.com/phoebeszines/

* Feral Publication: https://youtu.be/trS6pVtjsjw

* Enter the Papernet: http://www.enterthepaper.net/

Let me know if/where you are joining in!

