International Zine Month Day 12 – ZineWiki Day… Sort Of

Hello and happiest of Fridays to you zine beans!

It’s a cold and blustery one here at the zine cave, but these are the days that make it easy to stay inside rugged up warm to get work done. There’s always a lot of admin to do here in the cave, that’s for sure. Perhaps I should call it the zine office or the last zine post on the right or something like that. Haha. Ideas welcome.

Today for this the 12th day of International Zine Month is Zine Wiki Day.

ZineWiki.com! Your one stop spot for a huge directory of zines, the people who make them, and much more.

Unfortunately… It’s not exactly working properly at the moment, and getting a hold of the people who might be able to fix it is proving difficult.

You can sort of see some pages if you know the full URL of a page. For example: http://www.zinewiki.com/Jaime_Nyx It’s not exactly the easiest to look at and definitely isn’t how it’s supposed to be.

ZineWiki is an amazing source of information, and I truly, truly hope that whoever runs it will be able to get it back to its formal glory. So instead of creating a Wiki page, we can take the day to find and compile all sorts of zine spaces and places. I know my resources page could use a bit of sprucing up, so if you know of something you would like to see added to that page, please let me know.

I’ll be back soon with the Friday zine review!

Others Joining In:

* Hadass: https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

* Phoebe’s Zines: https://www.instagram.com/phoebeszines/

* Feral Publication: https://youtu.be/trS6pVtjsjw

* Enter the Papernet: http://www.enterthepaper.net/

Let me know if/where you are joining in!

