International Zine Month 2019 Wrap Up – The Zine Collector Podcast Ep 023

Hello and welcome back to The Zine Collector Podcast. In this episode I have a lot of shout outs – including a birthday one! – a winding chat about International Zine Month, and even a little chat about our society.

People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:

*International Zine Month – http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

*International Zine Month Prompts List Printable – https://www.dropbox.com/s/twawoto304nuonp/IZM2019PDFsheet.pdf?dl=0

*Alex Wrekk on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/alexwrekk/

*Ryan at Pocket Thoughts – https://linktr.ee/_my_name_is_ryan_

*The Seas Kickstarter – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iestynpettigrew/the-seas

*The Seas Sampler – https://issuu.com/theseas/docs/the_seas_16pp_sampler

*iestyn – https://www.instagram.com/iesorno/

*Review of Ghosting by Mr Zinester – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-ghosting/

*Zine World Events Calendar – https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D16yp3jX5FgbRp18-uhsZzENtXR1vEzpR0uAQtP6AVg/edit#gid=992506258

*@fanzines – https://twitter.com/fanzines

*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

*Hadass – https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

*Feral Publication – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog

*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly

