International Zine Month 2019 Wrap Up – The Zine Collector Podcast Ep 023
Hello and welcome back to The Zine Collector Podcast. In this episode I have a lot of shout outs – including a birthday one! – a winding chat about International Zine Month, and even a little chat about our society.
As always, thank you for watching and listening.
**
People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:
*International Zine Month – http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/
*International Zine Month Prompts List Printable – https://www.dropbox.com/s/twawoto304nuonp/IZM2019PDFsheet.pdf?dl=0
*Alex Wrekk on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/alexwrekk/
*Ryan at Pocket Thoughts – https://linktr.ee/_my_name_is_ryan_
*The Seas Kickstarter – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iestynpettigrew/the-seas
*The Seas Sampler – https://issuu.com/theseas/docs/the_seas_16pp_sampler
*iestyn – https://www.instagram.com/iesorno/
*Review of Ghosting by Mr Zinester – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-ghosting/
*Zine World Events Calendar – https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D16yp3jX5FgbRp18-uhsZzENtXR1vEzpR0uAQtP6AVg/edit#gid=992506258
*@fanzines – https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/
*Hadass – https://hadass420.wordpress.com/
*Feral Publication – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog
*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines
Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/