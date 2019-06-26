International Zine Month 2019 – The Zine Collector Podcast Ep 022
Hello and welcome back to The Zine Collector, zine friends! I’m so happy to be back and podcasting once more. In this episode, I get very excited to tell you a bit about International Zine Month as well as chat about a friend.
As always, thank you for watching and listening.
**
People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:
*International Zine Month – http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/
*International Zine Month Prompts List Printable – https://www.dropbox.com/s/twawoto304nuonp/IZM2019PDFsheet.pdf?dl=0
*Alex Wrekk on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/alexwrekk/
*ZineWriMo – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2018-is-coming/
*Mini-Zine March – https://www.seagreenzines.com/happy-mini-zine-march-2019/
*LP’s Linktree – https://linktr.ee/lp.like.the.record
*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines
*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK
***
***
