International Zine Month 2019 Day 2 – Zine Rewind

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to day two of International Zine Month.

Today we re-read our favourite zines and remember why we love them. Of course, this isn’t always an easy task. Haha. Especially if you’re like me and have a hard time sorting out favourites. However, my mind has been in a certain space lately, and this is the zine I have chosen to remember my zine love as well as soothe my soul.

Today I’m reading Pieces 13 by Nichole.

I’ve read a lot of zines and have had plenty of ‘me too’ variety light bulb moments, but the moment I experienced with this zine was a huge moment for me. It made a large part of my life suddenly make sense.

You can read my full review here.

What are you reading today? Let me know in the comments. 🙂

Until next time…

Others Joining In:

* https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

* https://www.instagram.com/phoebeszines/

Let me know if/where you are joining in!

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

