I’m Not a Pirate!

Hellooooo zine friends!

After a lot of research, reading, looking around, and technical whatnot, the site transfer is finally happening and my wallet is breathing a sigh of relief.

Unfortunately the big transfer moves are happening today, which means Google may be telling you my site isn’t safe because the SSL hasn’t been applied yet. It also means I can’t upload any pictures yet, which is not fun when I want to review a zine.

This year just keeps giving, eh? Haha.

Crossing fingers that a day or two will see the final pieces slide into place so we can see some normalcy around here.

Until then, spread a little sunshine.

