Help Nyx Get to 2020 FotP Zine Fest

From 8 Feb 2020 – 9 Feb 2020, Sticky Institute is putting on the Festival of the Photocopier! Zinemakers from all over Australia – and all over the world! – will be making their way to Melbourne for a weekend of zine goodness.

And… I’d really like to go, too.

Like last year, I didn’t think I would be able to go to the next FotP, but wonderful friends convinced me that it could happen again. My reality, however, remains the same. Driving (yep, it’s about the same cost if not cheaper than flying with all the distro goods) means a car tune up, petrol costs, accommodation, etc. I know it’s probably the worst time of year to ask for this kind of help, but this is the only way it can really happen.

If you’d like to know more of the details, they’re on the Go Fund Me page.

Until next time, I hope the day has treated you well and tomorrow will be even better.

