Happy New Year!

Happiest of New Years to you, dear and wonderful zine friends!

I hope your New Years Eve and New Years has treated you very, very well and that, if you indulged, you’re still feeling okay today. ^_^

I spent the evening at home (surprise, surprise) but had a lovely time. Wanderer rang a really loud bell at precisely 5pm to remind me to stop working. Haha. We enjoyed good food and good company. Sometimes having a chill time at home is the best time. (But perhaps going out to see the fireworks next year.)

Today I have felt pumped about the start of a fresh year, like I usually do. This year already has some unavoidable low spots in place, but I’m still feeling very positive about it all. (Though that could be because I had the spoons for a nice walk and a nice long shower this morning. 🙂 )

I’m very, very happy to have accomplished the final stages of this today:

My new zine storage system! Oh, my gosh. I have had those boxes ready to be folded into shape for – gosh – six months? And I finally got to doing it a few days ago. It took a long time because of a bit of extra taping and cutting needed to get the boxes just the way I wanted them for zine storage. These should last me quite a long time (though I may have to separate out more popular letters to individual boxes like S-T).

This is the space above the shelves in the background of nearly all my videos. I usually have a weird assembly of bits and bobs up there, so it’s nice to have it be an actual dedicated space for something.

The one annoyance is that I ran out of boxes. I have the alphabetical organising for one-offs and zines like that, but I like having boxes for individual zinemakers as well. That way I can keep all their zine awesomeness together in one place. I did have quite a few boxes, but I still fell short. (So if you don’t see your name and we trade a lot – that’s why!) I’ll be saving up to get more boxes in the future.

There’s a lot to look forward to for Sea Green Zines in 2019, but I think I’ve prattled along quite enough in this post. Haha. I’ll be back soon with a post focused on what direction I’ll be steering SGZ in this year and a few fun things coming up.

Until next time…

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

