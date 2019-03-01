Happy Mini-Zine March 2019!

Hello, hello, hello! It’s Mini-Zine March!

It’s the fourth year of me declaring the entire month of March as the time for celebrating the itty bitty creations in the zineverse with only reviews of mini-zines for the entire month plus bonus reviews thrown in as well.

There isn’t a prompts list as such (goals for next year!), but I do also encourage zinemakers to embrace the little things and set mini-zine making challenges for themselves.

And, of course, share the links so I can check out what you’re up to!

So here’s to another Mini-Zine March and celebrating the little zines in life. My first mini-zine review will be coming later today!

