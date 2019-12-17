Happy Mail Monday – Zine Gang Distro Edition

Hello and welcome to a Happy Mail Monday on Tuesday in which I share an awesome trade from the awesome Zine Gang Distro! Enjoy.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Zine Gang Distro – https://zinegang.home.blog/

*Mel Buttigieg – https://www.instagram.com/bleeder470/

*Emily N3ver – https://linktr.ee/emily_n3ver

*Demon Strips – https://www.instagram.com/demonstrips/

*Wog Mum Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-wog-mum/

*Crash Reynolds (calendar) – https://utopiabycrash.wixsite.com/hello

*Happy Mail Monday With Bells on Edition (last week) – https://www.seagreenzines.com/happy-mail-monday-bells-on-edition/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

