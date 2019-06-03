Happy Mail,  Videos

Happy Mail Monday – Very Scattered Monday Edition

3 June, 2019 / No Comments

Hello, hello, and hello. Today I am very scattered, but that’s largely due to how excited I am to see the amazing zines that have landed in my post box! Zines from Israel, Singapore, the US, France, and more.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Depression Vlog – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sYArgtUDgU&t=20s

*Anna Gecko –

*Warglitter Zines YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIhWqEQQ5lHcuG4cJOz3O9g/
*Warglitter – https://www.warglitter.com/

*Hadass – https://hadass420.wordpress.com/
*PMS Mess – https://www.etsy.com/shop/PMSmess

*Emeezines – https://www.instagram.com/emeezines/

*Shei – https://linktr.ee/_godsavethequeer_
*God Save the Queer on Etsy – https://www.etsy.com/Shop/godsavethequeer

*Mr Zinester – https://www.instagram.com/misterzinester/
*Cuishirts – https://www.instagram.com/cuishirts/

***

My gummy bear earrings are from Zappix Art – https://linktr.ee/zappixart

(Not sponsored – I just really like them)

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Your Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: