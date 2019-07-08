Happy Mail Monday – Verbally Stumbling Edition

Hello and welcome back to another Happy Mail Monday with glorious zines and other goodies from friends near and far. This week some extra special goodness comes my way, so check it out.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly

*Zappix Art – https://linktr.ee/zappixart

*brifrischu – https://twitter.com/brifrischu

*Ben Mitchell – https://www.benmitchell.com.au/

*Skimknobbler – https://skimknobbler.tumblr.com/

*Amber is Blue – https://www.instagram.com/amberisblue/

*Milk Tea Club – https://www.facebook.com/milkteaclubzine

*Philip Dearest – https://linktr.ee/philipdearest

*Big Face Goods – https://www.instagram.com/bigfacegoods/ / https://www.etsy.com/shop/bigfacegoods/

*International Zine Month – http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

