Happy Mail Monday – True Zine Marin & Crapandemic Edition
Hello, wonderful zine friends, and happy International Zine Month! On today’s Happy Mail Monday, I have a tiny confession to make and plenty of fun goodies to share.
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
*Julia Eff – https://www.instagram.com/crapandemic/
*Crapandemic – http://crapandemic.storenvy.com/
*Latibule – https://linktr.ee/latibule_art
*The Grand Newsstand – https://www.instagram.com/thegrandnewsstand/
*International Zine Month – http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines