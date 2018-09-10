Happy Mail

Happy Mail Monday – Spring Sunshine Edition

10 September, 2018

Hello, wonderful friends, and welcome to Happy Mail Monday. This week, zine friends have sent me lovely mail to enjoy – one one-page zine and one comic.

As always, thank you for watching!

Eat a chocolate every time I say ‘I’m so excited’. 😉

***

Thank you to the wonderful people who sent me mail:

*Latibule – https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/
*Lee – https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverzine/ and https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverlee/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja
Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:
Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/
Pocket Casts: https://play.pocketcasts.com
Cast Box: https://castbox.fm
And other podcast apps

Your Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: