Happy Mail Monday – So Much Appreciation Edition
Hello, and happy Monday, friends! This week we have mail from Belgium, Brazil (Brasil), the US, and more. Check out the amazing zines that have landed in my post box over the past week.
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Real Tioga – https://www.instagram.com/walterinowego/
*Real Tioga 7 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-real-tioga-vol-7/
*Henry – https://www.instagram.com/catarinacomixfestival/
*Fafa – https://www.instagram.com/fafapelts/
*Catzine 1 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-catzine/
*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/
*Bricabrac Attic – bricabracattic@gmail.com / https://bricabracattic.bigcartel.com/
*Scorpio Moon – jademars@protonmail.com / https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/MartianLetters
*Pen Fight Distro – https://penfightdistro.com/
*Partisan Collective – http://partisancollective.net
*Lavender Witch – https://www.facebook.com/LavenderWitchBand/
*Ken Bausert – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/
*We Make Zines – http://wemakezines.com
*Nichole – https://www.instagram.com/corridorgirl/ / https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/collectingwords
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/
Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines
Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector
Also on other podcast apps.