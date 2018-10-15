Happy Mail Monday – So Cute Edition

Hello, and welcome back to Happy Mail Monday. This week I have heaps to share and say ‘so cute’ about forty times. Haha. Orders, review requests, and non-zine items, oh my!

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People Mentioned:

*Zappix Art: https://www.instagram.com/zappixart/

*Zappix Art Gummy Bear Earrings: https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/649189699/gummy-bear-earrings-kawaii-cute-candy

*Latibule: https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

*Kackle Zine Issue 14: https://www.facebook.com/kacklezine/

*Zine Review: Kackle Skull Water: https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-kackle-issue-3d-skull-water/

*Punk Bird: https://www.instagram.com/punkbird352/

*True Zine Marin: https://www.instagram.com/shellbobmv/

*Karys: https://www.instagram.com/karysrhiann/

*Love and Other Indoor Sports: https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/Loveandois

*Bec: https://www.instagram.com/rebeccasheeeedy/

*Reviews of Bec’s zines: https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-mild-scribbling-5/

*Waffles the Cat: https://www.instagram.com/imwafflesthecat/

*Smoking Dreams Review: https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-smoking-dreams/

*Hannah Williams: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HRWzines

*Andrina Manon: https://www.instagram.com/andrinamanonillustration/

*Joey Clift: https://redcatpress.com/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on other podcast apps.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

