Happy Mail Monday – Snowglobe Edition

Hello, hello, and hello once more. Welcome back to Happy Mail Monday where I share amazing mail that has landed in my post box. This week, fabulous mail from the fabulous LP has landed! Zines, stationery, and more, oh my.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*LP on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lp.like.the.record/

*LP in Progress: https://lpinprogress.wordpress.com/

*Featured Mag in English: https://www.featuredmag.nl/en/

*Feature Mag in Dutch: https://www.featuredmag.nl/nl/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

