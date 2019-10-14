Happy Mail Monday – Snowglobe Edition
Hello, hello, and hello once more. Welcome back to Happy Mail Monday where I share amazing mail that has landed in my post box. This week, fabulous mail from the fabulous LP has landed! Zines, stationery, and more, oh my.
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*LP on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lp.like.the.record/
*LP in Progress: https://lpinprogress.wordpress.com/
*Featured Mag in English: https://www.featuredmag.nl/en/
*Feature Mag in Dutch: https://www.featuredmag.nl/nl/
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines