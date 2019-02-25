Happy Mail Monday – Secretly Friday Edition
Hello, hello! It’s Happy Mail Monday, but I must confess: I was so excited about mail that I filmed this on Friday. Eep. There’s heaps of zines and other goodies to check out this week from friends near and far.
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Sticky Institute – http://www.stickyinstitute.com/
*Sticky Big Cartel – https://stickyinstitute.bigcartel.com/
*Sticky on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/stickyinstitute/
*Sticky on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/stickytheinstitute/
*FotP2019 Poster Artist – https://www.peychi.com/
*Junky Comics – https://junkycomicsbrisbane.com/
*Junky Comics Go Fund Me – https://www.gofundme.com/junky-comics-needs-your-help
*Charcola Draws – https://www.charcoladraws.com/
*Woolf Pack – http://woolf-pack.tumblr.com/
*Woolf Pack 8 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-woolf-pack-4/
*Goosebumps Issue Six – https://goosebumpszine.bandcamp.com/
*Moss Dolls – https://www.etsy.com/shop/mossdolls
*Niina (Elevation) – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/niinaaokishoppe
*Saff Miro – https://twitter.com/saffmiro
*Spurious Correlations – http://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations
*J.E.M. Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/
*Creep Spine – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/creepspinezine
*Zine Gang Distro – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/ZineGangDistro
*Demon Strips – https://www.instagram.com/demonstrips/
*Demon Strips Draw My Steed – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/619435948/draw-my-steed-charity-collab-zine
*Amaroo Wildlife Centre – https://amaroowildlifeshelter.com.au/
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
Jess Hast
Hey Nyx!
I’m so happy you liked the zines! >w< I forgot to mention in my note, but the ninja star (shuriken) is origami! I made it at FotP and I thought Zine Ninja might like it…
Thanks for another cute and entertaining video. Have an ama-zine week ;D