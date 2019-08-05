Happy Mail Monday – Recovering Edition

Happy Mail Monday, mail friends! I’m back and eager to share with you the glorious mail that has landed in my post box over the past fortnight. Trades, new friends, and old friends. It’s all here.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Anaclara – https://www.instagram.com/queenofs2s/

https://queen.ofs2s.com/

*Kassi Grace – https://twitter.com/kassi_grace

https://medium.com/@thecolourgrace

*Andrew – https://www.instagram.com/cavedweller71/

https://cavedweller71.wordpress.com/

*Authentic Creations – https://artisticapothecary.wordpress.com/

*Latibule – https://linktr.ee/latibule_art

*Brainscan 33: DIY Witchery – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/zine-witch-brainscan-33-DIY-witchery-alex-wrekk-secular-witchcraft

*Crash – https://www.instagram.com/indeliblecrash/

https://utopiabycrash.wixsite.com/hello

*Sticky Institute – https://www.stickyinstitute.com/

***

Not sponsored; I really like them…

*Clam Shell Earrings – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/639900908/sea-shell-earrings-kawaii-cute-candy

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

