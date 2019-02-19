Happy Mail Monday – Post Zinefest Exhaustion Edition
Hello, and Happy Mail Monday. It feel so good to be home and back to the amazing mail that arrives in my post box. Check out the awesome things sent from friends near and far in this rather chatty video with plenty of mentions of other fun zine friends to check out.
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
***
